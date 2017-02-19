Steamed Okra and Corn Salad
After last week’s Tastes Like Home column, I received several emails asking for the recipe for the steamed okra and tomato salad with the soy sauce-lime dressing. The dressing for that salad and this one is the same and I also use this dressing when serving steamed okra by itself as a salad.
These salads are simple so always use the freshest of ingredients. Therefore, for this recipe, do not use canned corn, get fresh corn, shuck it, remove the kernels and then steam them. To keep the okra bright green, once it is steamed (not boiled), remove the steam rack from the pot and let the okra cool or simply remove the okra from the hot pot and spread them out on a wire rack to cool.
