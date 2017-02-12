Cuba responds to the thinking of a new generation

When it comes to Cuba, the world’s media tends to focus on the obvious: the possible outcome of the new US administration’s policy review, the multiple difficulties faced by Cuba’s over-centralised planned economy, or the implications of Fidel Castro’s passing. Few journalists, it seems, take the trouble to observe the public signals that indicate the strategic challenges facing Cuban society, or try to see change through Cuban eyes.

If they did, they would observe in the state media, alongside reports of events and exhortations, new themes. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.