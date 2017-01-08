New General Secretary Jagdeo says
PPP to decentralise to set up return to gov’t
Former president Bharrat Jagdeo was yesterday elected as General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), thereby consolidating his hold over the party.
Jagdeo already leads the PPP in the National Assembly as Opposition Leader and his election as General Secretary would cement his status as the effective leader of the party in the march to the next general elections, which are due in 2020.
Jagdeo won the post after he received the votes of
