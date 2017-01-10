Man remanded over attempted murder of ex-girlfriend, mother

A man was yesterday remanded to prison when he appeared at the Springlands Magistrate Court charged with chopping his former girlfriend and her mother on Christmas Eve.

Shamar Ally Mohammed of Number 70 Village, Corentyne, who was residing at Angoy's Avenue, New Amsterdam, appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh and was charged with two counts of attempted murder and one of assault causing bodily harm. The court heard that on December 24, 2016, at Number 70 Village, Mohammed, 44,

