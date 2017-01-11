Brigadier Patrick West is new army Chief of Staff

After serving a little over three months as the Chief of Staff (COF) of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier George Lewis yesterday handed over the command to newly-promoted Brigadier Patrick West.

Base Camp Ayanganna was packed yesterday as Lewis, who has reached the age of retirement, delivered his farewell address.

“Today is the last time I may be addressing this gathering or rather any other gathering in the uniform of the Guyana Defence Force, as I …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.