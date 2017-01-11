Brigadier Patrick West is new army Chief of Staff
After serving a little over three months as the Chief of Staff (COF) of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier George Lewis yesterday handed over the command to newly-promoted Brigadier Patrick West.
Base Camp Ayanganna was packed yesterday as Lewis, who has reached the age of retirement, delivered his farewell address.
“Today is the last time I may be addressing this gathering or rather any other gathering in the uniform of the Guyana Defence Force, as I …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T
-
Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects
-
Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary
President rejects GECOM list
-
Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash
-
Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance
-
Man remanded over attempted murder of ex-girlfriend, mother
-
Miners outraged over new financial records requirement
Comments
About these comments