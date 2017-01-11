Jagdeo seeks meeting with Granger on Gecom Chair

Following President David Granger’s rejection of his list of nominees to head the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom), Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday requested clarity on his interpretation of the criteria for the office holder and proposed an urgent meeting to resolve any differences they may have on the issue.

Jagdeo's party, the opposition People's Progressive Party (PPP), said yesterday in a strongly-worded statement that it suspects that Granger is laying the foundation for the "unilateral appointment" of a Gecom Chairperson, which it fears is part of a plan to rig the next elections. It argued that such an appointment would be "unconstitutional" and would "compromise the integrity of the electoral machinery." As a result, it urged both civil society and the international community to