GWI says $3B invested in sector for 2016
– 60% of customers receiving water 24/7
Over the last 18 months Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has invested in excess of $3 billion in improving the infrastructure and other operations needed to provide potable water to Guyanese across the country.
During this time more than 100,000 residents have received potable water for the first time. This is according to a GWI end-of-year report which also says that 60% of its customers including those in Georgetown are currently receiving an uninterrupted supply of water 24 hours a day.
Comments
About these comments