Moruca man fatally stabbed

A Moruca, North West District man is now dead after an altercation early yesterday morning.

Bobby Ferreira, according to his brother Julio Ferreira, was stabbed around 2 am.

The brother stated that when he received the news he rushed to the area and observed that his brother had lost a lot of blood. He added that when they arrived at the Kumaka Hospital his brother was pronounced dead.

According to ‘F’ Division Commander Rabindranauth Budhram, Bobby and the perpetrator were drinking at a shop when an argument ensued between the two.

Subsequent to the argument, Bobby left the area and it was whilst he was heading home that the perpetrator followed him and stabbed him.

The quick response of the police, according to the commander, has aided in the arrest of the stabber, who is assisting with investigations.