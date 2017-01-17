Court to rule on case against accused in Robb and King St arson murders

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan has set a date for a ruling on whether a case has been made out against murder accused Ganga Krishna and Avishkar Bissoon, who are alleged to have started the fire at the Robb and King streets building that claimed the lives of a father and his two daughters.

After written submissions were laid over by Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers in the preliminary inquiry into the charge yesterday, Chief Magistrate McLennan told the court that January 31 has been set for the ruling.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

