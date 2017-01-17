GTT rate increase hearing adjourned indefinitely
The hearing by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company’s (GTT) proposal to raise the rates for landline services was delayed again yesterday and adjourned indefinitely.
After hours of back and forth arguments from both the PUC and the telephone company along with the Guyana Consumers Association (GCA) at the conference room of the PUC, a decision was made to have the matter adjourned indefinitely.
