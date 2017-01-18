Autopsy on suspected remains of fisherman finds death due to multiple injuries

An autopsy performed on the remains believed to be those of fisherman Surujpaul Dindyal has revealed the cause of death to be multiple injuries, while DNA samples have been taken for testing to confirm the identity.

A relative of Dindyal told Stabroek News that while the autopsy was performed on Monday, the family now has to await the results of the DNA report before being given the remains for reburial. This, she said, is because they are only 75% confident that the body is indeed that of Dindyal.