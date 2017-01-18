Autopsy on suspected remains of fisherman finds death due to multiple injuries

-DNA samples for testing

An autopsy performed on the remains believed to be those of fisherman Surujpaul Dindyal has revealed the cause of death to be multiple injuries, while DNA samples have been taken for testing to confirm the identity.

A relative of Dindyal told Stabroek News that while the autopsy was performed on Monday, the family now has to await the results of the DNA report before being given the remains for reburial. This, she said, is because they are only 75% confident that the body is indeed that of Dindyal.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Guyana, British Columbia legislatures ink pact for future engagement

default placeholder

Special Constable cleared for return to work as probe continues into $6M NIS office robbery

default placeholder

Man stabbed step-brother in light bill row – court hears

default placeholder

Fewer lives lost in boating accidents last year

default placeholder

Student nurses still in limbo after alleged exam leak

default placeholder

Hearing for assault charge against Kwame McCoy on January 26

Duo accused in theft of gold, mats get bail

default placeholder

Dominican Republic duo fined for overstaying

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese man loses Canadian residency after spending most of his time in Guyana

  2. Middle Road beautician pleads guilty to US cocaine charge

  3. ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block

  4. Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court

  5. As army enforces policy against tattoos, would-be recruit’s hopes fade

  6. Bandit breaks into Corentyne houses, homeowner scares him off with gunshots

  7. Persons living in parking meter areas can apply for discounts – city

  8. Ramjattan to seek re-election as AFC Leader


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia

Minister Norton meets religious, social groups

Help and Shelter receives clothing donation from Scotiabank

Free read

Winning logo

Agri Minister in outreach

Reserves crackdown

City demolishes ‘ugly’ stalls at Merriman Mall