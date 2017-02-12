Vehicles return to the streets as booting suspended

With the suspension of booting and other penalty aspects of metered parking in Georgetown, cars have returned to the streets.

Yesterday, several vehicles were parked on Robb, Regent and Camp streets, which are part of the metered parking project rolled out by the city and Smart City Solutions.

Over the last two weeks since the implementation of the project, the streets in central Georgetown have been noticeably empty as drivers resisted attempts by the city to have them pay $50 plus VAT for 15 minutes of parking.

Those who refused to pay the charge had found their vehicles “booted” and were required to pay $8,000 plus VAT to free them.