SARU defends assets recovery bill
-says country was bleeding $313b per annum
SARU yesterday defended legislation intended to set up an agency to retrieve state assets and it claimed that the country was bleeding up to $313b per annum under the PPP/C government.
Critics have previously questioned the authenticity of that figure as provided by the State Assets Recovery Unit (SARU).…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash
Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny
-
Three dead in BV fire
-
Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman
‘Parents have a choice’
-
SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush
-
Judge’s son killed in early morning crash
Chase-Green upbraids Duncan at statutory meeting
PPP to file private charges against gov’t officials for corruption – Jagdeo
Comments
About these comments