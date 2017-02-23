Man, 54, dies in Timehri fire

A man was burnt to death in his son’s house early yesterday morning at Timehri.

According to reports reaching Stabroek News, 54-year-old Adam Shaw was trapped in the house at Lot 118 Timehri Public Road when it went up in flames around 2:45 am.

According to Shaw’s son, Irfan Shaw, his father has been living in the house for approximately four months. His father who used to live on his own, suffered from seizures, and so he decided to move him to his home.

"My grandfather gave me the house several years ago when I de get marry and because he (the father) does suffer from seizure, and plus he's an alcoholic, so I brought him to live here for the past four months, and I moved to my girl and let him live alone," Irfan related.