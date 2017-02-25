Cop dies after Vigilance crash 

A policeman died yesterday afternoon when he succumbed to injuries he sustained hours after he lost control of a service vehicle and slammed into a lamp pole and fence along the Vigilance Public Road.

Dead is Special Lance Corporal 14790 Ashwell Jackman, 25, of ‘B’ Field, Sophia.

The accident occurred around 3.15 am yesterday opposite the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.

Jackman sustained massive head injuries and was rushed in an unconscious state to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH). He died around 3.30pm in the GPH's Intensive Care Unit, while receiving medical attention.