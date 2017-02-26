Harmon sees shift in mindset of unemployed

There has been a noticeable and positive shift in the mindset and thinking of unemployed persons this year as compared to since the coalition APNU+AFC took office in 2015, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said, referencing data he personally gathered through outreaches during the timeframe stated.

"I find that there is a… degree of self-reliance as many of the persons who came today and although unemployed were not [saying] 'I want a job here or there' but they wanted advice on how to develop themselves,"