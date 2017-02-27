McDonald urges all steps possible to save sugar industry

-recommends targeting of CARICOM market

Former long-serving GuySuCo executive Dr Ian McDonald has urged that everything possible be done to save the sugar industry and called for focus on the market in CARICOM and other options.

In his column in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, McDonald cited four reasons for saving the industry which he said carried a weight which was beyond simple profit and loss.

He pointed out that the industry provides direct employment for 16,000 people and therefore a livelihood for as many as 90,000 Guyanese.

He noted that the industry brings in considerable foreign exchange which is very hard to replace and it does so with an ever-renewable resource. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

