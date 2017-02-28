Appeal court dismisses challenge to cross-dressing ruling

The Court of Appeal yesterday dismissed an appeal by a group of transgender persons who contended that the cross-dressing law discriminates against them and violates equality provisions in the constitution.

In a unanimous decision, acting Chancellor of the Judiciary Justice Carl Singh, acting Chief Justice Yonette Edwards-Cummings and Justice Brassington Reynolds upheld the ruling of former acting Chief Justice Ian Chang that both men and women are free to cross-dress in public once the reason for doing so is not an "improper purpose."