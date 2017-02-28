Appeal court dismisses challenge to cross-dressing ruling

The Court of Appeal yesterday dismissed an appeal by a group of transgender persons who contended that the cross-dressing law discriminates against them and violates equality provisions in the constitution.

In a unanimous decision, acting Chancellor of the Judiciary Justice Carl Singh, acting Chief Justice Yonette Edwards-Cummings and Justice Brassington Reynolds upheld the ruling of former acting Chief Justice Ian Chang that both men and women are free to cross-dress in public once the reason for doing so is not an “improper purpose.”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Popular Buxton bakery destroyed by arson

default placeholder

Court refuses request for temporary orders to stop city parking project

Jagdeo guarded on another run for presidency

default placeholder

HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights

STEMGuyana launches Mathematics app

Hughes outlines plans for online access to public services

Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire

default placeholder

Scotiabank (Guyana) registered net income of $2.4B for 2016

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Bush Lot teen commits suicide

  2. Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s third term ruling in split decision

  3. Mashramani 2017 scenes

  4. Need a ride?

  5. Third term case for CCJ

  6. Bleak start to Mash Day

  7. CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says

  8. PPP support for term limits has not changed – Ramotar

  9. I never claimed to have an MBA from Harvard University


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Making it safer

President urges men to assume their rightful place:

GALLERY: Smash up!

Old habits die hard

Easy on the eye

An individual costume float

GALLERY: A look back at Thursday’s Mashramani Float Parade

GALLERY: Maha Shivaraatri prayers at Cove and John Ashram