KN grenade attack accused jailed for illegal gun
Leroy Williams, one of the men committed to stand trial for throwing a grenade outside of Kaieteur News last year, was on Monday given a two-year sentence for firearm possession.
Williams was sentenced by Magistrate Madan Kissoon at the conclusion of his trial at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The charge against Williams stated that on January 23, 2016, at D’Urban Street, Lodge, he had in his possession a .32 revolver while not being the holder of a firearm licence.
Though the defendant had denied the allegation, the magistrate found Williams guilty of the crime based on evidence provided by the police through its witnesses.
In addition to the two-year sentence, Williams was fined $50,000.
Williams was represented by attorney Neil Bollers.
