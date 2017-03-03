Union giving GTT space on redundancies

President of the Postal and Telecommunications Workers Union (PTWU), Harold Shepherd says they are giving the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) some time to reach out to them before they take any further actions to address the company’s decision to retrench 120 workers.

Speaking to Stabroek News on Wednesday, Shepherd related that the Union is currently in a position where they are waiting on GTT to formally reach out to them to engage in a discussion about their decision.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.