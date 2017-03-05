Norton blames delay in nomination process for failure to set up anti-money laundering authority
Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments Dr George Norton says that the delay in the establishment of the critical Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-ing the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Authority was caused by organizations taking a lengthy time to submit the names of nominees.
Dr Norton, who is also the Minister of Social Cohesion, informed that the Committee is now in possession of the names of ten nominees, which will be sent to the police for due diligence to be conducted.
"We had some difficulties getting persons to be on that committee," Norton said, when contacted by Sunday Stabroek recently.
