Brazilian pastor remanded to prison after being charged over road death
A Brazilian pastor was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with causing the death of a motorcyclist, following a collision in the city last week.
Haleno Luiz, 36, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and read a charge which stated that on March 3, at Hadfield and Smyth streets, he drove motor van PPP 4765 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Maurice Moseley.
Subsequent to the charge being read, Luiz, who has been working in Guyana for the past three years, was not required to plead.
Luiz is a senior pastor at the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God.
