Procurement commission to review Lawrence’s emergency drug purchases – Corbin
The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) will review Health Minister Volda Lawrence’s emergency purchase of drugs for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in the wake of concerns that procurement procedures were breached.
“We are going to conduct a review of the process so that we can ascertain what has happened and if the procedures have been followed,” Chairperson of the PPC Carol Corbin told Stabroek News yesterday.
Lawrence has come under fire for “fast-tracking” the $605M drug purchase from ANSA McAL and others without the knowledge of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) and without compliance with procurement rules.
She also has not stated if Cabinet was aware of the contract …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast
-
Royston King charged with forgery
-
Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter
Phagwah and Diwali
-
UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop
US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here
-
Jagdeo, ex PPP ministers not amenable to settlement over Pradoville 2 – Nandlall
-
Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash
-
Sam Hinds, former ministers questioned
Comments
About these comments