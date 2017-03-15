Procurement commission to review Lawrence’s emergency drug purchases – Corbin

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) will review Health Minister Volda Lawrence’s emergency purchase of drugs for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in the wake of concerns that procurement procedures were breached.

“We are going to conduct a review of the process so that we can ascertain what has happened and if the procedures have been followed,” Chairperson of the PPC Carol Corbin told Stabroek News yesterday.

Lawrence has come under fire for “fast-tracking” the $605M drug purchase from ANSA McAL and others without the knowledge of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) and without compliance with procurement rules.

She also has not stated if Cabinet was aware of the contract …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.