Recovered high-powered guns not linked to recent crimes – Crime Chief
Five high-powered rifles, including four AK-47s, which were recently recovered by police at different locations, have not been linked as yet to any recent crime, according to preliminary checks.
Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed yesterday that firearm experts have recently concluded preliminary checks on the weapons in comparison with spent shells retrieved from crime scenes and it has been discovered that they were not recently used to commission any of recent crime.
Blanhum, however, noted that the police will now
