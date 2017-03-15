Tuschen child dies after accident

A student of the Tuschen Nursery succumbed at the West Demerara Regional Hospital yesterday afternoon, hours after he was struck down by a car on the Tuschen Housing Scheme Main Road.

The deceased, Ramkarran Mohan, four-years-old of 1008, Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) had accompanied his elder brother to the shop to purchase a ball to play cricket. They were returning home when the accident occurred.

According to his grandmother, Bibi Khan, at around 11.30 yesterday…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

