Ex-cop charged over forged $7M cheque

A former policeman was yesterday remanded to prison on a charge that he tried to pass off a forged $7 million cheque to a bank teller.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the charge to Haniff Hakeem Peters, 34, of Freeman Street, Georgetown. It was alleged that on January 17, 2017, at Water Street, he uttered, to a teller at the Bank of Bourda, a Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry cheque, valued at $7,000,000 and in favour of New Wave Hardware and Engineering Services, knowing same to be forged.

Peters denied the allegation when he appeared in the city court.

Bail was objected to by the prosecutor, who cited the nature of the offence and his fear that Peters could tamper with the prosecution’s witnesses.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to April 12, when it is to be heard by Magistrate Judy Latchman.