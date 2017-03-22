Judicial review sought over Granger’s stance on selection of GECOM Chairman
Businessman Marcel Gaskin has moved to the High Court seeking urgent declarations on the question of the criteria for the selection of the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).
The move to the court comes amid the ongoing stalemate between President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo over the choice of a Chairman. Among other things, Granger has been arguing heavily in favour of a judge or a person with those qualities to be Chairman.
Critics have argued that the constitution provides equal weight to the category of a `fit and proper person’. Granger rejected the first list supplied by Jagdeo on the grounds that it did …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
