Yarde faces calls to go as GPSU elections loom

Ahead of the upcoming Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) elections, President Patrick Yarde is facing new calls for him to go after 30 years at the helm of the union.

Nearly a dozen protestors mobilised outside GPSU’s office to call for Yarde’s removal yesterday. Shouts of “Who must go?” were met with, “Yarde must go!” and calls were made for the union to be taken “back from Patrick.”

“We have recognised that since 1987 Patrick Yarde has been President of the Guyana Public Service Union, which brings it to over three decades. We’ve also recognized that over that extended period, there are almost over 15 to 20 years of failed negotiations for public servants,” Jermaine Hermanstyne, spokesperson of the group, said yesterday.

“Yarde has served his time. We acknowledge that he has …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.