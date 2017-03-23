President calls on new GDF Officers to honour responsibility to country

President David Granger yesterday urged 11 newly commissioned Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Officers, to honour the laws of the country as well as their responsibility to Guyanese.

The Ministry of the Presidency said that the President made these remarks at State House, during the Commissioning Ceremony, where he presented the Officers with their Instruments of Commission.

Second Lieutenant Brandi Johnson, the only female to be commissioned receiving her Instrument of Commission from President David Granger. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

The Officers are among 14, who successfully completed the Standard Officers Course (SOC) No. 49 out of a total of 36, who had initially joined the course.

Also included in this group were two officers from Belize and one from Antigua and Barbuda.

The President charged the Officers to observe the GDF’s five core values: duty, discipline, identity, integrity and loyalty.

President David Granger (seated centre) poses with the newly commissioned officers. The President is accompanied by (from left) Inspector General,  Col. Nazrul Husain; Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, . Basil Williams. S.C;, Acting Prime Minister Khemraj Ramjattan; Minister of State, Joseph Harmon; Chief of Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Patrick West and SOC 49 Course Officer, Major L. Benons. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

The Commander-in-Chief described the ceremony as one of the most sacred that the officers will ever attend in their military careers, and that it would be one that they remember for the rest of their lives.

“This course is an important rite of passage. It is an ancient ritual and in armies all over the world, officers are commissioned and this commission distinguishes them from other ranks… The Instrument of Commission signifies that the officer is not just a commissioned officer but he has special responsibilities to perform,” he said.

Following the Ceremony, the officers were treated to lunch with the President  in the  Baridi Benab  at State House.

