Sophia siblings charged over firearm, ganja

A brother and sister were yesterday taken before a city court to answer to charges of firearm, ammunition and narcotics possession.

Abednego and Shavel Bancroft stood before Magistrate Fabayo Azore who read charges which alleged that on March 17, the two, at Block E, South Sophia, had in their possession a 9mm pistol and 3 live matching rounds of ammunition without being licensed firearm holders.

It is further alleged that the duo had in …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.