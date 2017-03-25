AG denies threatening judge’s life
-plans legal action over claim
Attorney-General Basil Williams SC yesterday denied that he indirectly threatened the life of a judge as has been claimed by PPP/C MP Anil Nandlall and he signaled his intention to file legal action over the publicising of the claim.
Williams told a press conference at NCN studios that he was out of patience with media houses that continuously try to tarnish his good name with their reportage and noted that his lawyers were preparing to write letters to the Kaieteur News, the Guyana Times and Nandlall himself.
Both Nandlall and the Office of the Leader of the Opposition later issued statements asserting that Williams was unfit for office and the latter called for an immediate investigation.
Nandlall initially made the claim in a statement he posted on Thursday on his Facebook page, hours after a …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Queens man gets 2-6 years for hit-and-run death of Guyanese
Pastor on trial over rape of six-year-old
-
Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack
US$ rate is $230 -manufacturers
Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants
-
‘It wasn’t me’
Smart City Solutions terminates employment of 60
-
Entry refused to tuna shipment
Who gave an American missionary permission to preach in Georgetown schools?
Comments
About these comments