Berbice man dead, son hospitalised after kero lamp explodes

A man is now dead, while his 16-year-old son is being treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital for severe burn injuries after a kerosene lamp exploded in their home at Warren Plantation, located on the Number 19 road, Berbice, on Tuesday evening.

Deodat (only name), also known as ‘Ziggy,’ 58, and his son, Mark Deodat, who suffered severe burn injuries in the explosion, were rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital around minutes to 8pm on Tuesday evening. The senior Deodat succumbed to his injuries on Thursday in the hospital, while his son has since been transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

According to Marky Deodat, 21, the man’s other son, the explosion occurred around 7.30 pm, while …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Economy expanding but growth slow, uneven

default placeholder

Gov’t servicing Marriott loan

default placeholder

Court has jurisdiction to hear Red House case -judge rules

Driver cleared of causing ‘Six Head’ Lewis’ death

Woman admits to killing husband

default placeholder

Cop linked to smuggled AK-47 transferred to mounted branch

default placeholder

Family demands justice for child killed at Tuschen

AFC sees full house in ‘meet the public’ event

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Queens man gets 2-6 years for hit-and-run death of Guyanese

  2. Pastor on trial over rape of six-year-old

  3. Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack

  4. US$ rate is $230 -manufacturers

  5. Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants

  6. ‘It wasn’t me’

  7. Smart City Solutions terminates employment of 60

  8. Entry refused to tuna shipment

  9. Who gave an American missionary permission to preach in Georgetown schools?


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Harmony Village

Wedding Expo 2017

Special dinner

PM visits oil rig

Off the road!

Regular occurrence

Models wearing wedding gowns

Abolition of Indian Indentureship