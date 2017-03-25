Berbice man dead, son hospitalised after kero lamp explodes

A man is now dead, while his 16-year-old son is being treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital for severe burn injuries after a kerosene lamp exploded in their home at Warren Plantation, located on the Number 19 road, Berbice, on Tuesday evening.

Deodat (only name), also known as ‘Ziggy,’ 58, and his son, Mark Deodat, who suffered severe burn injuries in the explosion, were rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital around minutes to 8pm on Tuesday evening. The senior Deodat succumbed to his injuries on Thursday in the hospital, while his son has since been transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

According to Marky Deodat, 21, the man's other son, the explosion occurred around 7.30 pm, while