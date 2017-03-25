Woman admits to killing husband
A mother of five was yesterday sentenced to nine-and-a-half-year sentence after pleading guilty to unlawfully killing her common-law husband.
Pauline Williams will, however, have some six-and-a-half years deducted from the sentence for the time she has spent in jail so far awaiting trial.
Williams pleaded not guilty to murdering Augustine Henry but accepted responsibility for his death by admitting to the lesser count of manslaughter. She accepted that between November 5th and November 6th, 2010 at Essequibo, she unlawfully killed Henry.
