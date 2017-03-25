Woman admits to killing husband

A mother of five was yesterday sentenced to nine-and-a-half-year sentence after pleading guilty to unlawfully killing her common-law husband.

Pauline Williams will, however, have some six-and-a-half years deducted from the sentence for the time she has spent in jail so far awaiting trial.

Williams pleaded not guilty to murdering Augustine Henry but accepted responsibility for his death by admitting to the lesser count of manslaughter. She accepted that between November 5th and November 6th, 2010 at Essequibo, she unlawfully killed Henry.

Police had initially reported that Williams fatally …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

BoG prepared to inject foreign currency into market

AG denies threatening judge’s life

default placeholder

Berbice man dead, son hospitalised after kero lamp explodes

Economy expanding but growth slow, uneven

default placeholder

Gov’t servicing Marriott loan

default placeholder

Court has jurisdiction to hear Red House case -judge rules

Driver cleared of causing ‘Six Head’ Lewis’ death

default placeholder

Cop linked to smuggled AK-47 transferred to mounted branch

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Queens man gets 2-6 years for hit-and-run death of Guyanese

  2. Pastor on trial over rape of six-year-old

  3. Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack

  4. US$ rate is $230 -manufacturers

  5. Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants

  6. ‘It wasn’t me’

  7. Smart City Solutions terminates employment of 60

  8. Entry refused to tuna shipment

  9. Who gave an American missionary permission to preach in Georgetown schools?


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Harmony Village

Wedding Expo 2017

Special dinner

PM visits oil rig

Off the road!

Regular occurrence

Models wearing wedding gowns

Abolition of Indian Indentureship