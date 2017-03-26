Nandlall maintains that judge was threatened

Despite the threat of legal action, attorney Anil Nandlall yesterday maintained that Attorney-General (AG) , SC, did indirectly threaten a judge.

Nandlall and Williams are locked in a war of words following the former’s allegation that a threat was made and subsequent news reports on it.

Nandlall, a former AG, took to Facebook on Thursday, hours after a court hearing involving suspended Chairman of the Public Service Commission Carvil Duncan had ended, claiming that the judge hearing the case, Justice Franklin Holder, was threatened in open court.

Yesterday, he insisted that Justice Holder’s unceremonious rising from the bench without adjourning the court was evidence that something out of line was said.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

default placeholder

GTT calls on gov’t to launch independent probe of Digicel bypass link

Epsom

default placeholder

Court of Appeal still in limbo after retirement of judges

default placeholder

Linden Town Clerk challenges dismissal

default placeholder

Yarde’s presidency in violation of GPSU’s term limit, critics say

default placeholder

Increased subvention enough to cover ‘decent’ wage increases for UG staff, unions maintain

Eccles newspaper vendor robbed, wife shot

City undertaking phased upgrade of run down abattoir

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Queens man gets 2-6 years for hit-and-run death of Guyanese

  2. Pastor on trial over rape of six-year-old

  3. Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack

  4. US$ rate is $230 -manufacturers

  5. ‘It wasn’t me’

  6. Smart City Solutions terminates employment of 60

  7. Entry refused to tuna shipment

  8. Who gave an American missionary permission to preach in Georgetown schools?

  9. Businessman charged with murder-for-hire plot


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Harmony Village

Wedding Expo 2017

Special dinner

PM visits oil rig

Off the road!

Regular occurrence

Models wearing wedding gowns

Abolition of Indian Indentureship