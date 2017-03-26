Nandlall maintains that judge was threatened

Despite the threat of legal action, attorney Anil Nandlall yesterday maintained that Attorney-General (AG) , SC, did indirectly threaten a judge.

Nandlall and Williams are locked in a war of words following the former’s allegation that a threat was made and subsequent news reports on it.

Nandlall, a former AG, took to Facebook on Thursday, hours after a court hearing involving suspended Chairman of the Public Service Commission Carvil Duncan had ended, claiming that the judge hearing the case, Justice Franklin Holder, was threatened in open court.

Yesterday, he insisted that Justice Holder's unceremonious rising from the bench without adjourning the court was evidence that something out of line was said.