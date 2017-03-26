Nandlall maintains that judge was threatened
Despite the threat of legal action, attorney Anil Nandlall yesterday maintained that Attorney-General (AG) , SC, did indirectly threaten a judge.
Nandlall and Williams are locked in a war of words following the former’s allegation that a threat was made and subsequent news reports on it.
Nandlall, a former AG, took to Facebook on Thursday, hours after a court hearing involving suspended Chairman of the Public Service Commission Carvil Duncan had ended, claiming that the judge hearing the case, Justice Franklin Holder, was threatened in open court.
Yesterday, he insisted that Justice Holder’s unceremonious rising from the bench without adjourning the court was evidence that something out of line was said.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Queens man gets 2-6 years for hit-and-run death of Guyanese
Pastor on trial over rape of six-year-old
-
Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack
US$ rate is $230 -manufacturers
-
‘It wasn’t me’
Smart City Solutions terminates employment of 60
-
Entry refused to tuna shipment
Who gave an American missionary permission to preach in Georgetown schools?
-
Businessman charged with murder-for-hire plot
Comments
About these comments