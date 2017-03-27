Manufacturers, FPA call for removal of VAT on forest products

-say sector faces decline, job losses

The manufacturing and forestry associations are calling on the government to rescind the 14% VAT on forest products which they say will cause a decline in the already “ailing” industry.

In an advertisement in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) and the Forest Products Association of Guyana (FPA) called on all stakeholders in the industry to sign a petition to have the Value Added Tax  (VAT) removed.

The statement pointed out that forest products such as logs, shingles, staves, lumber (rough and dressed), piles, poles, posts, spars, veneer, plywood, charcoal, firewood, wattles and manicole palm will …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Ministry raises question about GTT data capacity

default placeholder

Judiciary to write President over AG incident – source

Former GRL Head Mike Brassington passes away

Sovereign wealth fund is crown jewel of any new oil regime

Victoria block maker dies in crash

default placeholder

Pradoville 2 lots went ‘for a steal’ – Henry Jeffrey

default placeholder

AFC accepts Lawrence’s account of $605M purchase

Work begins on seawall road sinkhole

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Queens man gets 2-6 years for hit-and-run death of Guyanese

  2. Pastor on trial over rape of six-year-old

  3. US$ rate is $230 -manufacturers

  4. ‘It wasn’t me’

  5. Smart City Solutions terminates employment of 60

  6. Entry refused to tuna shipment

  7. Who gave an American missionary permission to preach in Georgetown schools?

  8. Businessman charged with murder-for-hire plot

  9. 51 year-old Guyanese wholesaler murdered in his T&T home


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

A new crossing

Harmony Village

Wedding Expo 2017

Special dinner

PM visits oil rig

Off the road!

Regular occurrence

Models wearing wedding gowns