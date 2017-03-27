Manufacturers, FPA call for removal of VAT on forest products
-say sector faces decline, job losses
The manufacturing and forestry associations are calling on the government to rescind the 14% VAT on forest products which they say will cause a decline in the already “ailing” industry.
In an advertisement in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) and the Forest Products Association of Guyana (FPA) called on all stakeholders in the industry to sign a petition to have the Value Added Tax (VAT) removed.
The statement pointed out that forest products such as logs, shingles, staves, lumber (rough and dressed), piles, poles, posts, spars, veneer, plywood, charcoal, firewood, wattles and manicole palm will
