Ministry raises question about GTT data capacity

-following complaint about Digicel’s Suriname link

The Public Telecommunications Ministry yesterday said  that GTT’s complaint against Digicel’s use of a telecoms link to Suriname is a complex matter which has raised the issue of whether the former has sufficient data capacity to meet local needs.

Guyana Telephone and Telegraph’s (GTT’s) complaint against Digicel first came to public notice at a Public Utilities Commission (PUC) hearing last week and the temperature was ratcheted up in a statement on Saturday by GTT accusing its competitor of an “illegal, unlicensed” cross-border link.

Yesterday, in response to the controversy, the Ministry of Public Telecommunications said it has been actively engaging both GTT and Digicel in discussions on GTT's charge of the unlicensed link  "grounded in GTT's claims to exclusivity over all international transmissions by any means whatsoever".

