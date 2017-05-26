President pardons five women prisoners
-in independence gesture
President David Granger, pursuant to powers under article 188(2) of the Constitution has granted Presidential Pardons to five women prisoners whom he considered fit and proper to receive such pardons, according to a statement from the Minis-try of Public Security.
The pardoned prisoners from the New Amsterdam Prison are: Jenny Henry (22 years); Neeta Shamlall (56 years); Margo Gordon (35 years); Cleva France (32 years) and Nesha Rambaran (44 years).
The statement said that these prisoners have served a portion of their respective sentences for offences ranging from larceny and fraud to assault causing bodily harm.
