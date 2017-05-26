Region Eight flood victims begin rebuilding
Although the water has not yet completely drained from the land, things are beginning to return to a state of normalcy for residents of the flood-hit communities of regions seven and eight, some of whom have begun rebuilding their homes.
"People are starting to pick up their life again and build," Michael McGarrell, of the Amerindian Peoples' Association (APA) told Stabroek News yesterday. This, he related, has been demonstrated through the efforts of villagers to reconstruct their homes, and the return of students to schools. "I just want to really point out the resilience of the people up there, they just stood through this difficult time.
