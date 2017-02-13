Small miners should attend meetings on the Syndicate System

Dear Editor,

We are two of thousands of small miners in the mining industry and as such are qualified to comment on matters concerning the industry. We also speak directly for the members of our association, The Parika/Mora Small Miners Association, and also for thousands of small miners who up to recently had no one to represent them in the corridors of power.

Make no mistake, the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) does not represent small miners, despite their posturing and mouthings about representing all miners. Because of their greed, their monopoly of influence and their lopsided possession of thousands of blocks of mineable lands, they have denied small miners lands to work from which they can make a living. They, with their private armies, have oppressed and denied us a livelihood.

Small miners have a champion in Minister Simona Broomes, herself once a miner. Recently Ms Broomes, Junior Minister in the Ministry of Natural Resources has spearheaded an initiative for small miners to obtain land under the Syndicate System. Minister Broomes has been impressively, rolling out this system. The response of small miners has been one of overwhelming enthusiasm. This does not mean that individuals cannot through the usual process obtain their mining blocks.

Small miners should note that there is a meeting coming to a mining or coastal location near them. They should please attend and be educated about this system, and seize the opportunity to obtain mineable land. This is not an ad hoc and haphazard idea. This is a well thought out initiative that caters for acquiring land, environmental requirements and best working practices, assistance with necessary equipment, tax concessions, ease of tax payments and many other benefits. The criticism against this initiative is seasonal; every time the government tries to address the legitimate needs of small miners there is always a hue and a cry by the people who control the GGDMA to distract the government’s attention and make everyone overlook the fact that 10% of the people in the mining industry control legally or illegally, 90% of the mining lands. Minister Broomes is doing a good job for small miners. She should keep up the good work.

Yours faithfully,

Leon Moses, Secretary

Arthur Thorne, Chairman

The Parika/Mora Small Miners Association