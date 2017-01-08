Junior Hercules, Coordinator of the Guyana National 3×3 team said yesterday that he was confident the team will reach the final of the International Basketball Foundation (IBF) Lesser Antilles Youth Champion-ship scheduled for February in St. Lucia.

In an interview with Stabroek Sports, Hercules said:“My expectation is for them to win. I believe because of the format and in terms of the concept, it’s not the most skilled team that always win and I am not saying that our team is not skilled.”

Hercules, who also holds the portfolio of Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) President, added:"I believe