The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) has inked a historic agreement to be a member of the inaugural ‘Caribe 3×3 Under 19 League Championship’, which is tentatively scheduled to be staged in Barbados in January 2021.

This was revealed by Junior Andrew Hercules, the GABF National 3×3 Coordinator during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday.

Hercules said, “This is a huge moment for [the] sport of basketball in the region. While it is in the infancy stage, if all goes well, it could transform the path for Caribbean countries in their progress to qualify for major tournaments such as the Olympics. It would also change the dynamics of Caribbean basketball and could possibly create avenues following a successful staging, for the introduction of the format at other age groups inclusive of senior by the CBC [Caribbean Basketball Confederation].”