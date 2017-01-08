Super50 squad named…

Former West Indies U19 skipper Shimron Hetmeyer is the lone newcomer on the Guyana national cricket team which will contest the West Indies Cricket Board’s Super50 One-day tournament which bowls off later this month.

Hetmeyer, who missed last year’s tournament whilst leading the West Indies team to the U19 One-Day World Cup title, is one of three opening batsmen in the side, the others being Assad Fudadin and Rajindra Chandrika.

Earning a recall to the One-day side is Jonathan Foo whose omission last year sparked a bit of controversy while West Indies `A' team batsman Vishaul `Cheesy' Singh, who opened the batting last year,