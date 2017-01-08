Super50 squad named…
Foo recalled, Hetmeyer is lone newcomer
Former West Indies U19 skipper Shimron Hetmeyer is the lone newcomer on the Guyana national cricket team which will contest the West Indies Cricket Board’s Super50 One-day tournament which bowls off later this month.
Hetmeyer, who missed last year’s tournament whilst leading the West Indies team to the U19 One-Day World Cup title, is one of three opening batsmen in the side, the others being Assad Fudadin and Rajindra Chandrika.
Earning a recall to the One-day side is Jonathan Foo whose omission last year sparked a bit of controversy while West Indies `A' team batsman Vishaul `Cheesy' Singh, who opened the batting last year,
