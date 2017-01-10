Intervention into cycling federation dispute needed
Cycling, one of Guyana’s most active sport is in neutral and there needs to be some sort of an intervention by the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and the National Sports Commission (NSC) in order to get the wheels of the discipline turning once again.
The ongoing rift between the Interim Management Committee (IMC) and executives of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) who still seem to be clutching on to their posts, has applied the brakes on the sport.
The widely publicized problems within the GCF have
