Urling seeks intervention of CONCACAF president Montagliani

Former chairman of the Normalisation Committee of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Clinton Urling has written CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani seeking his intervention in the dispute between the Guyana Football Federation and two of its members.

The two clubs, Slingerz and Alpha United have been debarred from participating in this year’s CONCACAF club championships because of a dispute surrounding the second staging of the GFF Elite League football tournament.

Slingerz won the inaugural Elite League tournament with Alpha United as the runners up thereby …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

The GCB elections and the Cricket Administration Act

default placeholder

Bolt, Thompson nominated for Laureus awards

GTTA implements national team training programme

default placeholder

Caesar confident of being re-elected GAPF president

Rabada, Philander peg back Sri Lanka in third test

Australia’s Wade hits maiden ODI ton in Brisbane romp

default placeholder

India’s Dhoni says team will see even more success under Kohli

default placeholder

Noah, Rose help Knicks beat former team Chicago Bulls

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T

  2. Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash

  3. Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes

  4. President rejects GECOM list

  5. ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block

  6. Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court

  7. Jagdeo floats approach to CCJ to settle legal split over Gecom chair

  8. New General Secretary Jagdeo says: PPP to decentralise to set up return to gov’t


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Winning logo

Agri Minister in outreach

Reserves crackdown

City demolishes ‘ugly’ stalls at Merriman Mall

Silk conferral

Iranian Ambassador saluted

Brigadier Patrick West new GDF Chief of Staff

Unseemly scene at Mon Repos Market