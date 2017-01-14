Urling seeks intervention of CONCACAF president Montagliani
Former chairman of the Normalisation Committee of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Clinton Urling has written CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani seeking his intervention in the dispute between the Guyana Football Federation and two of its members.
The two clubs, Slingerz and Alpha United have been debarred from participating in this year’s CONCACAF club championships because of a dispute surrounding the second staging of the GFF Elite League football tournament.
Slingerz won the inaugural Elite League tournament with Alpha United as the runners up thereby
