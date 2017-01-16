Samuels, Cooper named in Super50 squad

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC – Test star Marlon Samuels headlines a 14-man Leeward Islands Hurricanes squad announced on Sunday for this month’s Regional Super50 in Antigua and Barbados.

The veteran right-hander, who has not turned out in the tournament in three seasons, will be joined by the Trinidad and Tobago pair of Kevon Cooper and Akeal Hosein for the January 24 to February 18 campaign.

Test fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has also been named in the unit which will be led by out-of-favour Test left-hander Kieran Powell, with West Indies A all-rounder, Rahkeem Cornwall as his deputy.

The 35-year-old Samuels, meanwhile, will be a huge boost or the Hurricanes who have been installed in a tough Zone A alongside defending champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, Windward Islands Volcanoes, West Indies Under-19s and English county side, Kent Spitfires.

Jamaican Samuels, a veteran of 71 Tests and 187 One-Day Internationals, is a regular member of the current Windies side in all three formats.

Cooper, a steady seamer and effective lower order batsman, is also expected to add depth to the Hurricanes while Hosein’s left-arm spin and left-handed batting will be an asset.

Batsman Jermaine Otto is the only debutant included in the squad.

Hurricanes will hold their first training session as a unit on Monday at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

SQUAD – Kieran Powell (captain), Rahkeem Cornwall, Marlon Samuels,Montcin Hodge, Chesney Hughes, Nkrumah Bonner, Jahmar Hamilton, Jermaine Otto, Orlando Peters, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein and Kevon Cooper.