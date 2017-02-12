Chase Academy begins title defence with walkover

Defending champion Chase Academy and St. Rose’s High secured walkovers while Masters Academy downed Bishops’ High when the fifth annual Milo U18 Secondary Schools football championships started yesterday.

While Chase Academy and St. Rose's gained wins over Freeburg and Houston Secondary without breaking a sweat at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue, newcomer Masters Academy defeated Bishops' High 3-1.