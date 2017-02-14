Former Jamaica Prime Minister Patterson comes out in support of Nesta Carter

Former Jamaica Prime Minister P.J. Patterson is calling for support of athlete Nesta Carter who has been banned for using performance enhancing drugs and who has been stripped of his 4x 100m relay Olympic gold medal.

Earlier this year Carter was found guilty of using the banned substance methylhexaneamine during a retest of his sample from the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008 and was subsequently stripped of the gold medal.

However, Patterson feels that Carter should be exonerated.

“Despite the ruling of the International Olympic Committee, I remain of the view that Nesta Carter is not a cheat and deserves to be exonerated,” he said in a recent statement.

“It is each athlete’s personal duty to ensure that no prohibited substance enters his or her body, regardless of ‘intent, fault, negligence or knowing use,’” Patterson added.

Patterson argued that in 2008 methylhexaneamine was not on the list of prohibited substances.

“In 2008, Carter’s DCF declaration reflected his taking Cell Tech and Nitro Tech before the Olympic Games.No matter how extensive his search might have been, there would be nothing to indicate the presence of “Methylhexaneamine” which was not then on the prescribed list of prohibited substances, but regarded as related to the prohibitive substance tuaminoheptane. Nor could scientific enquiry then give any warning or sound the alarm. For it is incontrovertible that Nesta Carter’s samples were cleared by the WADA accredited laboratory in Beijing.

According to Patterson, the athlete deserves the country’s full support.

“I have chosen to begin with this reaction in order to reiterate why Nesta Carter deserves our full backing and support.

He has earned the right for full national backing to clear his name and maintain an unblemished record. At the same time, we must maintain our resolve to fight against doping in sports and refute the notion that we are soft and our testing procedures are weak.

Patterson questioned whether the disqualification of the carter and the relay team was just.

“Is there anyone who can rightly contend that the disqualification of Carter and consequently the Relay 4×100 metres Team is fair and just?” he asked.

“Our legal systems, civil and common law recognize the prejudice which can ensue when proceedings are not commenced and concluded within a reasonable time-frame. Undue delays result in the loss of evidential material and create uncertainty where finality is due.

He called for the matter to be taken before the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

“Having carefully examined the decision the IOC Disciplinary Commission and their reasons, there appears a number of substantial grounds on which to proceed before the Court of Arbitration for Sports. Our journalists and sports practitioners have already pinpointed a number of glaring discrepancies.

“In addition to the arguments presented to the IOC Commission, hearings before the Court of Arbitration will allow new aspects to be explored and account be given for missing documents. There must also be a detailed account for each link in the chain of custody.

“The case defies the rule against double jeopardy. No one knows where this will end, as the IAAF has been “requested to modify the results of the event” and “to consider any further action within its own competence.”

According to Patterson after celebrating the relay team’s triumph now was the time to get behind them in the face of the latest adversity.

“We have rejoiced during their triumph in Beijing. We must not abandon them in their hour of need.

“Too much is at stake for us to declare `No Contest’, or throw in our towel from the corner and cry out `no mas’.

“I am satisfied that the Jamaica Olympic Association, the Government of Jamaica and Legal Counsel have provided the requisite support for Mr. Carter to date. I am confident they will continue to do so with the involvement of the JAAA, for this must be pursued with the utmost vigour before the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

“The costs for Counsel, Scientific Experts and travel are within our reach once there is proper mobilization.

“I feel confident that we can find whatever resources are required to succeed once we extend beyond our traditional sources of funding and beneficiaries from our victories to include every proud Jamaican who can give if only the widow’s mite or the cartman’s single dollars,” he ended.