Beaton lone Guyanese in President’s XI squad to face England

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – West Indies A gloveman, Jahmar Hamilton, has been named to captain the WICB President’s XI in a one-day game against touring England next Monday in St Kitts.

The 26-year-old Leeward Islands Hurricanes player will lead a side which includes Test bowler Kemar Roach, Windies A all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall and prolific Windward Islands Volcanoes batsman, Sunil Ambris.

Hamilton toured Sri Lanka last October as part of the squad for the three-match four-day “Test” series and has since been among the runs in the Regional first class championship.

Roach, meanwhile, is on a comeback following injury and loss of form. He was a member of the title-winning Barbados Pride squad in the recently concluded Regional Super50, finishing with 12 wickets.

The 23-year-old Ambris, meanwhile, was among the tournament’s leading scorers with 423 runs.

Cornwall, the outstanding Hurricanes off-spinning all-rounder, was superb in taking 23 wickets in the “Test” series against Sri Lanka A, and extended his form into the recent Super50 where he scored 252 runs and took 10 wickets.

The President’s XI encounter against England, carded for Warner Park, will serve as a warm-up for the tourists ahead of their three-match One-Day International series against West Indies starting on March 3 at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

SQUAD – Jahmar Hamilton (captain), Sunil Ambris, Ronsford Beaton, Rahkeem Cornwall, Montcin Hodge, Kyle Hope, Damion Jacobs, Reynard Leveridge, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach.