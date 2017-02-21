Hornets win inaugural Modern Optical Sevens rugby tournament

The Pepsi Hornets added another piece of hardware to their collection on Sunday.

On the heels of winning the inaugural Guinness 7s earlier this month, the red, white and blue clad ruggers returned to the National Park to outplay the competition and lift the first ever Modern Optical 7s tournament.

Led by captain and MVP, Ryan Gonsalves, the outfit racked up 121 points, two more than the Demerara Panthers to win the round robin competition.

GDF placed third, followed by the Police Falcons and the Yamaha Caribs.

The tournament continued a series of competitive play involving the national players who will compete in the prestigious Hong Kong 7s scheduled for April.