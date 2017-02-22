Beach soccer team lose 1-4 to The Bahamas
Guyana got off to the worst possible start in the 2017 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships losing to hosts The Bahamas 1-4 Monday at the Malcolm Beach Soccer Facility.
Lesley St. Fleur led the way for the hosts with a hat-trick while Kyle Williams netted the fourth goal. On target in the loss was Deshawn Joseph.
St. Fleur gave the home side the lead in the fourth minute compliments of an over headed kick from GE left of the box, after controlling the ball with his chest and his back to goal.
The Bahamas increased their lead two minutes onward with St. Fleur recording his second via a powerful right foot penalty strike into the roof of the net, giving the Guyanese goalkeeper no chance.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bush Lot teen commits suicide
-
Five remanded over murder of Tain mother
-
US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches
-
Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police
-
Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears
-
Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13
New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit
-
Three charged with murder of Ruby fisherman
-
Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer
Comments
About these comments