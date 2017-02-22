Beach soccer team lose 1-4 to The Bahamas

Guyana got off to the worst possible start in the 2017 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships losing to hosts The Bahamas 1-4 Monday at the Malcolm Beach Soccer Facility.

Lesley St. Fleur led the way for the hosts with a hat-trick while Kyle Williams netted the fourth goal. On target in the loss was Deshawn Joseph.

St. Fleur gave the home side the lead in the fourth minute compliments of an over headed kick from GE left of the box, after controlling the ball with his chest and his back to goal.

The Bahamas increased their lead two minutes onward with St. Fleur recording his second via a powerful right foot penalty strike into the roof of the net, giving the Guyanese goalkeeper no chance.

